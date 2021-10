Chelsea FC Women manager Emma Hayes is already a living legend, not just at the club, but in the whole wide world of (women’s) football, and her status as such has now been recognized by the nascent FA WSL Hall of Fame as well, which took the rather unprecedented step to include a still-active person in the game as one of their four inaugural members. That’s not how Hall of Fames are supposed to work!

