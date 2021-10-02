Hot dog king Joey Chestnut attending Notre Dame-Cincinnati

Sometimes, when you’re playing a game, you find yourself in the presence of greatness. They probably don’t know it as of this writing, but the players on Notre Dame and Cincinnati have a true American hero watching them. Among the legions of Irish and Bearcats fans at a sold-out Notre Dame Stadium is Joey Chestnut, the greatest eater of hot dogs that ever lived. We know this because Chestnut himself tweeted out this photo of himself atop the seating bowl with Touchdown Jesus in the background:

The question now is whether Chestnut will seek out any of the players or coaches after this game. Based on what he’s wearing, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out which program he’s getting behind. In any case, a true GOAT is here, and it will be amazing if anyone in the stands who hasn’t seen this tweet already is able to recognize him.