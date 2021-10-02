CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 TikToks Still Thirsting Over Jotun Loki from ‘What If…?’ and Honestly, Same

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, Jotun Loki has been something that fans have wanted for a very long time. Just look up “Jotun Loki” and you’ll find plenty of photos before that glorious episode of What If…? where we saw Frost Giant Loki. And Marvel, being the simps we know they are, gave us a Loki that TikTok is still not over. Hell, we’re still not over it. Everyone else looked basic AF and here comes Prince Loki looking like an alien dream with no business having such perfect abs. And since we are givers, here are 8 TikToks where people are swooning, simping, and lusting over this Frost Giant.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Jazzloki#Superfruit
