Arrests made following Franklin Furnace shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County officials are investigating a shooting that happened in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

A resident called in saying a man had fallen and had a possible head injury.

Green Township Ambulance responded to this call and transported the male subject to Saint Mary’s Emergency Room, in Ironton Ohio. Once at the hospital, E.M.S. was advised that the male had a gunshot wound.

Scioto County Sheriff soon after began an investigation.

The shooting victim was identified as Charles G. Cremeans, age 43 of Ironton, Ohio. He was transported to Saint Mary’s, in Ironton, where he died due to the injuries.

Tracie Darby, age 53, of 141 Tylers Way Franklin Furnace, Ohio was arrested in connection to the case. Darby has been charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree. Darby is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

