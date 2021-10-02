CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

Arrests made following Franklin Furnace shooting

By Anna King
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuxYE_0cFFVpNZ00
File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County officials are investigating a shooting that happened in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

A resident called in saying a man had fallen and had a possible head injury.

Green Township Ambulance responded to this call and transported the male subject to Saint Mary’s Emergency Room, in Ironton Ohio. Once at the hospital, E.M.S. was advised that the male had a gunshot wound.

Scioto County Sheriff soon after began an investigation.

The shooting victim was identified as Charles G. Cremeans, age 43 of Ironton, Ohio. He was transported to Saint Mary’s, in Ironton, where he died due to the injuries.

Tracie Darby, age 53, of 141 Tylers Way Franklin Furnace, Ohio was arrested in connection to the case. Darby has been charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree. Darby is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins

MIDDLESBORO, KY (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer. Kentucky State Police said the Middlesboro Police Department has asked the agency to investigate the shooting of a suspect by a police officer at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The man died at a hospital after he […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Three people charged in McDermott, Ohio shooting

MCDERMOTT, OH (WOWK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in McDermott, Ohio. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says 911 Communications Centers received a call around 3:56 p.m. that a person had been shot on Enley Road. While heading toward the scene deputies were told the suspects had fled in a maroon Ford pickup truck.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two people charged after child flown to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man and woman in Scioto County are facing child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, says they received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 that a child had been taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center on Scioto […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Armed robbery at Huntington credit union under investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, an armed robbery happened at a credit union between 6th Street and 7th Street in Huntington around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Two men with guns reportedly robbed a credit union on the 600 block of Third Avenue, and they are said to have fled on foot westbound toward […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
Ironton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
Ironton, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
City
Ironton, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Side shootings appear to be related

UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Friday, October 8): Another woman was found dead around 8:00 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Grant Street. Police believe that the two shootings are related and that the second woman ran from the shooter, which is why she was found in a different location. Police...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

70 more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

UPDATE (11:45 A.M. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the death of a 91-year old male from Hancock County has been retracted from the report sent out yesterday, Oct. 7, 2021. Further investigation has shown the man’s death was not due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is now at 3,935.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Co. officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Health Officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These new cases bring the total number of cases for the county to 23,355. There was also on new death reported – a 49-year-old male – bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 391 for the area. Officials for […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Green Township Ambulance#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department says four more Scioto County residents have died in connection with COVID-19. Health officials confirmed the death of a 62-year-old female who died Sept. 23, a 75-year-old male who died Sept. 24, a 52-year-old female who died Sept. 24, and a 79-year […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

BB-gun found after lockdown at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police and Raleigh County School Administration confirmed Woodrow Wilson High School was under lockdown on Friday morning. Superintendent David Price said a student reported to school administration that another student was in possible possession of a firearm during the school’s first period. The school then went under lockdown and confirmed […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

OH health officials to distribute at home COVID-19 testing kits

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health Officials in Ohio say they plan to distribute over 400 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to area residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Right now, hundreds of thousands of BinaxNOW home test kits have been sent to the most vulnerable areas in the state. Officials […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Scioto Co. sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 26 additional COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of cases for the county to 11,167. The number of residents who’ve been hospitalized remain the same – at 799 people. This number includes the people who were hospitalized – during the pandemic – in […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys body shop in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—According to Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, there was a two-alarm fire at Bob Bard and Son Body Shop on Kelly Road in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A preliminary investigation indicated that the building was a total loss.
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

1K+
Followers
425
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy