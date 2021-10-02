17 Bloopidy Bleppity Awwdorable Cat Bleps
If you are in need of some extra cuteness today, oh you are about to heckin' get it. Have you ever heard of a blep. If you have not, you are about to. Bleps are the holiest, most incredible thing that you can ever catch your pet doing. It's those moments when they get… stuck with their tongues hanging out of their mouth. Just… stuck like that. It's pawfect. Of course, cats are the best blep-doers out there, they take that title.cheezburger.com
