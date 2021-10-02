CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

17 Bloopidy Bleppity Awwdorable Cat Bleps

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are in need of some extra cuteness today, oh you are about to heckin' get it. Have you ever heard of a blep. If you have not, you are about to. Bleps are the holiest, most incredible thing that you can ever catch your pet doing. It's those moments when they get… stuck with their tongues hanging out of their mouth. Just… stuck like that. It's pawfect. Of course, cats are the best blep-doers out there, they take that title.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Layla

DOUGLAS, GA – Layla is our pet of the day. A Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old, Layla was surrendered by her owners as they felt they no longer had the time to give her the attention she deserves. Layla is very friendly and well socialized. She would be great...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Foxes
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cat of the Week: Chipotle

Chipotle is sweet and the shyest of her litter (her littermates being Jalepeno, Habanero and Tomatillio). She will often hide, but when she’s ready to be pet, she can be somewhat demanding and happy to curl up next to you and purr. Favorite activities include roughhousing with her brothers (especially...
PETS
pacificsun.com

Kitty Cat Corner

Cats are the best pets, for many proven, fact-based reasons, but their alter egos, known only to their human owners, are one of the most compelling. Shadow Cecilia—my cat for 15 years—for instance, had an elaborate alternate history that far eclipsed her official origin story as a furry West Berkeley rescue kitten.
BERKELEY, CA
sjpl.org

National Cat Day

Do you have a loving feline at home, anxiously waiting for you to come home to feed them? If so, you share that with 42.7 million U.S. households that have at least one cat in the house. If you don’t, well, maybe you should! Every year, 1.6 million cats get adopted, and although kittens are far more likely to get adopted than older cats, each and every cat is special. Dogs are more prevalent than cats in households, but households generally own more cats than dogs, so it evens out. Pets power the economy with $99 billion per year spent on our loving pets.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pilot.com

Lost Cat, Tabby Cat in Pinehurst

Closest Major Intersection Linden road and pine vista. Additional Comments Name is Tiggs and he's skittish. Breed Mackerel tabby cat (brownish/grey with black stripes) Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs) COAT. Coat of Pet Short. EARS. Ears of Pet Erect. COLLAR. Collar of Pet None.
PINEHURST, NC
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Rice? Is Rice Safe For Cats?

The answer to that question is yes, most cats can safely eat some rice, though there are a few exceptions. You should always ask your veterinarian before feeding your cat any human foods, including rice. Here's what you should know about feeding rice to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Rice? Is Rice Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
CatTime

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day: Feline Obesity Is The Cat Parent’s Fault, Not The Cat’s

October 9th is National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, but I get angry when someone shows me a picture of an obviously obese cat at any time of year. It's because the root cause of the problem is the cat's human, and feline obesity says more about that cat parent than the cat. The post National Pet Obesity Awareness Day: Feline Obesity Is The Cat Parent’s Fault, Not The Cat’s appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy