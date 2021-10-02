17 Bloopidy Bleppity Awwdorable Cat Bleps

Do you have a loving feline at home, anxiously waiting for you to come home to feed them? If so, you share that with 42.7 million U.S. households that have at least one cat in the house. If you don’t, well, maybe you should! Every year, 1.6 million cats get adopted, and although kittens are far more likely to get adopted than older cats, each and every cat is special. Dogs are more prevalent than cats in households, but households generally own more cats than dogs, so it evens out. Pets power the economy with $99 billion per year spent on our loving pets.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO