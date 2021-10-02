CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Coronavirus: September closes with the most deaths, third-most positive tests

By Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — September closes with the most deaths and third-most positive tests reported, according to Bladen County Health Department numbers released last week.

There were 19 fatalities, 552 cases and 822 recoveries in the reports for the ninth month of the calendar year, the 18th month since the first case was recorded here. The height of that surge was earlier in the month, coming out of August when there were 17 deaths and a record 964 cases. On Aug. 27, there were 406 cases considered active; September closed with 108 and that number dropped to 105 on Friday.

Through Friday’s report, the county had seven people hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 92 deaths, 5,295 positive tests and 5,098 recoveries. The state Department of Health and Human Services, nor the county, does not adjust numbers for false positive tests.

In the past two weeks, the county’s number of “active cases” has dropped by nearly 50 percent; from the active case high of 406, the county is down just over 74 percent. Statewide, hospitalizations are down to 2,882. Since the pandemic began, fatalities are at 16,605, and positive tests numbered 1,400,217 through Friday’s DHHS report.

At the beginning of September, health director Dr. Terri Duncan told county commissioners the impact of Labor Day weekend would be reflected in numbers over the next two weeks. Friday’s report is at least two weeks past that point, and four weeks since the holiday.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and the Bladen County Hospital.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The county is still dotted with state-defined outbreaks and clusters. DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools; it lists numbers cumulatively rather than as “active” and makes updates on Tuesdays.

On the outbreak list are Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Bladen East Health and Rehab, and the Bladen County Detention Center. On the cluster list are Emereau: Bladen Charter School, West Bladen High School, Bladenboro Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, East Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Elizabethtown Middle School.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 56 percent of the ventilators, 13 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Saturday morning, says Bladen County has 31.4 percent (10,290) of the total population fully vaccinated and 40.5 percent (13,249) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 25 to Friday for case rate, and Sept. 22 to Tuesday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,675 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,524 in Bladenboro; 683 in Clarkton; 511 in East Arcadia; 294 in White Oak; 264 in Tar Heel; 131 in Council; and 113 in Kelly.

There are 32 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 31 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 35 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and six are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 54 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 17 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,274 deaths and 95,582 cases. Cumberland has 440 deaths and 42,347 cases; Robeson has 402 deaths and 24,262 cases; Columbus has 212 deaths and 9,751 cases; Sampson has 127 deaths and 10,730 cases; and Pender has 93 deaths and 8,492 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37 percent of the deaths (6,092) and 45.5 percent of the cases (636,421) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,166 deaths and 150,845 positive cases, Gaston County has 567 deaths and 37,817 cases, Rowan County has 414 deaths and 25,192 cases, Cabarrus County has 313 deaths and 31,289 cases, and Union County has 298 deaths and 34,540 cases — a total of 2,758 deaths and 279,683 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 842 deaths and 123,334 cases, Johnston County has 301 deaths and 30,947 cases, Durham County has 252 deaths and 33,106 cases, and Orange County has 108 deaths and 11,229 cases — a total of 1,503 deaths and 198,616 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 833 deaths and 63,969 cases, Forsyth County has 513 deaths and 49,112 cases, Randolph County has 284 deaths and 20,452 cases, and Davidson County has 268 deaths and 24,589 cases — a total of 1,886 deaths and 158,122 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 43.6 million confirmed cases and 700,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.7 million.

There have been more than 234.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.7 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

