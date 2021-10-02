CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LSP: 5 vehicle crash kills two people on Louisiana highway

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMorG_0cFFTtyt00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, October 1, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near the water treatment plant in the community of Mathews.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson’s son arrested — accused of ‘battery of a police officer’

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz of Metairie as well as 57-year-old
Eugene Hall of Lockport.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling south on LA 308 and crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Corolla. After sideswiping the Corolla, the pickup collided with a northbound 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by Benitez-Munoz causing extensive damage. The Sienna was then struck by a 2003 Nissan Xterra then struck again by a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, both of which were traveling behind the Sienna.

Saints work together to help Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida

The driver of the pickup truck was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the
Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the severity of the crash, Benitez-Munoz was also pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a seat belt. Other occupants from the vehicles involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mathews, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Mathews, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Lockport, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Mathews, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Lsp#Nopd#Toyota#Corolla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGNO

Multiple shot in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the New Orleans Warehouse District that wounded multiple people. The initial call was reported shortly at 9 p.m., with reports indicating one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
530
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy