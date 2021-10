COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams 14 School District has regained its accreditation with the State of Colorado. This, after accreditation was removed Monday for failing to comply with the state’s orders to come to an agreement with the district’s private management company. (credit: CBS) The state had originally ordered the district in 2018 to hire a private firm to run Adams 14, after the district had consistently poor student performance. Adams 14 subsequently hired MGT Consulting. After the school district hired a new superintendent this summer, Adams 14 administrators felt the company was charging unfair prices for inadequate work, and tried to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO