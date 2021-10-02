CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Tour: Danny Willett claims three-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Cover picture for the articleFormer Masters champion Danny Willett produced an impressive bogey-free round of 6-under 66 to claim a three-shot lead at the end of the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Saturday. The Englishman finished the day at 14 under for the tournament, ahead of overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton,...

