The Cardinals are the best story in baseball right now with 16 wins in a row, but they were off on Monday, so we turned our attention to one of the better comeback stories of the year -- Joey Votto. With a double dong despite battling through injury, Votto reminded us of how special his bounce-back season has been. This is Dan Schneier here today subbing in for Frank and we'll discuss what's to come in Fantasy Baseball for this final week starting with a top prospect pitcher set to make his MLB debut tonight, a talented starter returning from the IL and more.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO