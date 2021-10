One of the most moving sites at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the field of flowers representing why each participant – and there are thousands – walks. At the beginning of the Walk, participants are asked to select a flower in the color that best represents their reason for walking. Some write names or personal messages on the petals. Orange represents those who support the cause and dream of a world without Alzheimer’s; purple symbolizes those who have lost a loved one to the disease; yellow declares that the walker is a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; blue indicates that the walker is living with the disease.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO