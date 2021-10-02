CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Fitness with Averee: Chicken on the golf course? We don't think it's crazy.

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpTiS_0cFFSz1m00
Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek

Staying hydrated and fueled up on the golf course usually goes overlooked with most amateur golfers. Then by the middle of the back nine, they wonder why they’re running out of energy.

In this week’s lesson with Averee, our fitness guru reviews what you should and shouldn’t eat out on the golf course to make sure you’re getting everything out of your body that you need during the course of 18 holes.

And what should you bring? That’s your preference, but even chicken makes sense.

Watch this episode of “Fitness with Averee” above and check here for previous episodes.

Golfweek‘s Get Better newsletter covers everything instruction and fitness-related. Sign up for Get Better here.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Walking is ‘in’ at the golf course and, yes, it’s exercise

Waves of golfers are bypassing the cart in favor of a hardier workout. There is a new movement afoot in recreational golf: walking. In swelling numbers nationwide, golfers are spurning the motorized golf cart — a standard-bearer of American golf rounds for more than 50 years — and instead choosing to stride or stroll from shot to shot.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy