Fitness with Averee: Chicken on the golf course? We don't think it's crazy.

Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek

Staying hydrated and fueled up on the golf course usually goes overlooked with most amateur golfers. Then by the middle of the back nine, they wonder why they’re running out of energy.

In this week’s lesson with Averee, our fitness guru reviews what you should and shouldn’t eat out on the golf course to make sure you’re getting everything out of your body that you need during the course of 18 holes.

And what should you bring? That’s your preference, but even chicken makes sense.

Watch this episode of “Fitness with Averee” above and check here for previous episodes.

Golfweek‘s Get Better newsletter covers everything instruction and fitness-related. Sign up for Get Better here.