CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla requires a certain Safety Score to grant access to FSD Beta

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49U3FR_0cFFSy9300

In the middle of September, we talked about Tesla and its FSD (Full Self-Driving) beta landing for the automaker’s early access fleet. Tesla is now preparing to expand the beta offering to more users, but there is a catch. Elon Musk has said that drivers who request access to the full Self-Driving Beta will only be granted access if their Safety Score is high enough.

Car & Driver has a leased 2019 Tesla Model 3 acquired specifically for testing the Full Self-Driving system, but after two years of ownership, the software has yet to become available. Recently someone asked Musk via Twitter if everyone would be able to gain access to the beta right away be of the beta button.

Musk responded that the beta button would request permission to access the Tesla insurance calculator for everyone requesting to trial software. According to Musk, the user’s driving behavior would need to be good for the past seven days to gain access to the beta. That Beta Button is only available on Tesla cars and SUVs that are equipped with the Full-Driving package.

That package adds $10,000 to the purchase price of a Tesla vehicle. Some vehicles that have compatible versions of Autopilot can request access for a monthly cost of either $99 per month or $199 a month, depending on the version of Autopilot. While Musk has said that the driving behavior score has to be high enough to gain entrance to the beta, there has been no indication of exactly what score is required.

Musk also said that Beta version 10.2 for the software would launch on Friday, October 8. We do know that the Safety Score is based on a handful of factors, including forward-collision warnings, how fast the driver takes turns, how hard they brake, unsafe following distances, and forced autopilot disengagements.

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

The Cybertruck is now the cheapest Tesla that customers could order today

Tesla tends to roll out price increases and decreases to its vehicle lineup on a rather frequent basis. Just recently, Tesla rolled out new price adjustments to the Model 3 and Model Y, which resulted in the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — the most affordable vehicle in the company’s currently available lineup — now starting at about $42,000 before incentives. This recent round of price increases also had another effect: it made the base Cybertruck the cheapest Tesla that could be ordered today.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Beta Testers Not Listening To Elon Musk

It's safe to say that Tesla hasn't been having the best month. In September an MIT study raised concerns that Tesla drivers are too distracted when Autopilot is engaged. Tesla is also pushing the Biden administration to increase fuel economy penalties, so it won't be winning any popularity contests in the automotive industry anytime soon.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Verge

Tesla opens ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta software to more customers

Despite the head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressing serious concerns about its safety last week, Tesla has now enabled access to the beta of its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) program to more Tesla drivers, via a “request” button on Teslas’ dashboard screens. However, before a driver gets access to the software, Tesla will determine their “safety score,” using five criteria that estimate “the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision,” according to a page on Tesla’s website.
TECHNOLOGY
Autoweek.com

Tesla Is Letting More Owners Try FSD Beta Software

Tesla begins offering its Full Self-Driving Beta request button, which will let owners try Beta version of semi-autonomous software if their driving score is good enough. The automaker's software judges owner driving behavior based on five criteria, collecting data for analysis. Tesla has been offering FSD on a monthly subscription...
TECHNOLOGY
itresearchbrief.com

Tesla expands Full Self Driving program beta access to more users

Tesla Inc. has reportedly enabled more drivers to access the beta of its Full Self Driving (FSD) program via a ‘request’ button on the car’s dashboard screen. This news comes despite serious concerns expressed by the head of the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the safety of the program. However,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsd#Car Driver#Tesla Model 3#Beta Button#The Safety Score
newsbrig.com

Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

It took a long while, but Tesla is finally giving you some control over when (and if) you get Full Self Driving beta releases. The Washington Post noted that Tesla has begun rolling out an FSD beta request button that lets you try the autonomous (really, semi-autonomous) technology before its wider release. The automaker won’t just hand test code to anyone, though. Elon Musk noted that Tesla will “assess driving behavior” (like hard braking, aggressive turns or tailgating) for a week to reduce the chances of collisions.
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Trains Safer Driving With Safety Score Feedback

Tesla has released the first release of the Safety Score Beta. The Safety Score is an assessment of your driving behavior based on five metrics called Safety Factors. These are combined to estimate the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision. They combine your daily Safety Scores (up to 30 days) to calculate the aggregated Safety Score, displayed on the main ‘Safety Score’ screen of the Tesla app. You can find details around your daily Safety Score by selecting ‘Daily Details’ at the bottom of the screen.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta Seeing A 'Lot Of Interest,' Teases 10.2 Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company's full self-driving beta (FSD beta) program is getting a lot of interest. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reveal the full self-driving software version 10.2 would be rolled out by the end of next week and will be pushed to about 1,000 owners on a daily basis in an over-the-air software update, prioritized by the safety rating.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Tesla introduces Safety Score (Beta) system that incentivizes safe driving

As Tesla starts the rollout of its “Request Full Self Driving” button to more members of its fleet, the company has also introduced its Safety Score (Beta) system to evaluate driving behaviors. With this new system on hand, Tesla has effectively incentivized and gamified safe driving, which would likely make the rollout of programs such as FSD Beta a lot smoother and less likely to result in accidents.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Safety Score: Speed, Ignore Red Lights, But Don't Brake!

Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes shared a very interesting video this week, and it's nothing like his usual races and chases. Like many Tesla owners, he's hoping to eventually get access to Full Self-Driving Beta, and sooner rather than later. Brooks explains that he's trying to drive carefully, but also wants...
CARS
Vice

Tesla Rolls Out Janky Safety Score For Beta-Testing Wannabes

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Over the weekend, Tesla rolled out a new feature called Safety Score that grades drivers based on their driving behavior. The score will be used by the company to determine which customers get access to Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" beta program, which used to be invite-only but now anyone paying $200 per month for FSD can request.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Turns Safety Into A Game: What's Your Tesla Safety Score?

How can we get drivers to drive more safely? Turn safe driving into a game, complete with competition, of course. Tesla and Elon Musk have had loads of crazy ideas over the years, many of which have come true, others that are still in the early stages, and still others that have fizzled out. However, the brand's new Safety Score could be the biggest game-changer yet, and many people probably don't even realize its limitless potential.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk admits that FSD Beta should probably not have NDAs

After nearly 12 months of real-world testing, Tesla’s first batch of ~2,000 FSD Beta testers have not recorded a single accident. But in a recent expose from VICE, the publication revealed that participants in the beta program are currently required to sign a nondisclosure agreement. This, according to the publication, helps the company protect itself from critics.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy