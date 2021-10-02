CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, OH

COVID-19 numbers take a big drop in Huron County

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTvqJ_0cFFStjQ00

NORWALK — The numbers are going down.

Last week (Sept. 17 to 23), Huron County’s COVID-19 case count was 324 and for this week’s reporting period (Sept. 24 to 30), the case count has decreased to 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Huron County.

The average age of cases has increased to 37, but the highest number of cases for this week is again reported in the 11-20 age group.

Almost all Huron County Zip Codes are currently reporting cases, with the highest positivity rate in Norwalk with 103 positive cases of COVID-19 for the reporting period of Sept. 24 to 30.

COVID-19 booster shot distribution

The CDC recently announced the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and qualifying factors for Pfizer vaccine recipients to receive the booster shot. These recipients (initially vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) must have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago, and must be:

65 years and older;

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings; or

Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

The full description of current COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. Individuals originally vaccinated with Pfizer who are interested in receiving a booster dose can find a local vaccine provider here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19- vaccine-provider-dashboard.

Individuals in groups recommended for a booster dose who got the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines will likely need a booster shot, according to the CDC. However, booster doses for recipients of these vaccines have not yet been approved and are not yet available.

Age Group

Huron County Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Huron County Public Health (HCPH) currently has the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available for appointments at HCPH’s offices in Norwalk for individuals aged 12+ interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine, or Moderna vaccine for individuals age 18+. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available at HCPH for individuals age 18+ who have completed their two initial doses of Pfizer at least 6 months ago. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at HCPH by calling 419-668-1652 ext. 241 or book an appointment using our online scheduling tool at: https://bit.ly/3xxHh3O. Please bring a valid ID and insurance information to your vaccination appointment; there will be no out-of-pocket cost to individuals. Individuals must be 12+ to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18+ to receive the Moderna vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present with them at the appointment.

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19- vaccination-dashboard.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Huron County, OH
Government
County
Huron County, OH
Norwalk, OH
Health
Huron County, OH
Health
City
Norwalk, OH
Norwalk, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Age Group
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
930
Followers
138
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy