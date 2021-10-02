COVID-19 numbers take a big drop in Huron County

NORWALK — The numbers are going down.

Last week (Sept. 17 to 23), Huron County’s COVID-19 case count was 324 and for this week’s reporting period (Sept. 24 to 30), the case count has decreased to 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Huron County.

The average age of cases has increased to 37, but the highest number of cases for this week is again reported in the 11-20 age group.

Almost all Huron County Zip Codes are currently reporting cases, with the highest positivity rate in Norwalk with 103 positive cases of COVID-19 for the reporting period of Sept. 24 to 30.

COVID-19 booster shot distribution

The CDC recently announced the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and qualifying factors for Pfizer vaccine recipients to receive the booster shot. These recipients (initially vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) must have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago, and must be:

65 years and older;

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings; or

Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

The full description of current COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. Individuals originally vaccinated with Pfizer who are interested in receiving a booster dose can find a local vaccine provider here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19- vaccine-provider-dashboard.

Individuals in groups recommended for a booster dose who got the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines will likely need a booster shot, according to the CDC. However, booster doses for recipients of these vaccines have not yet been approved and are not yet available.

Age Group

Huron County Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Huron County Public Health (HCPH) currently has the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available for appointments at HCPH’s offices in Norwalk for individuals aged 12+ interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine, or Moderna vaccine for individuals age 18+. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available at HCPH for individuals age 18+ who have completed their two initial doses of Pfizer at least 6 months ago. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at HCPH by calling 419-668-1652 ext. 241 or book an appointment using our online scheduling tool at: https://bit.ly/3xxHh3O. Please bring a valid ID and insurance information to your vaccination appointment; there will be no out-of-pocket cost to individuals. Individuals must be 12+ to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18+ to receive the Moderna vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present with them at the appointment.

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19- vaccination-dashboard.