Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen on What Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again," said Alan Taylor, The Sopranos prequel movie's director. "She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life." He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” ALSO: David Chase tells Marc Maron he chose Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" to end the series because it got a bad reaction from The Sopranos crew.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO