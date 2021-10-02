CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen on What Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Cover picture for the articleWith director Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke to Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen about making the prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the interview they talked about how they each got ready for their roles, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was like shooting two weeks of nothing but funeral scenes, how Magnussen originally auditioned to be another character, and more.

