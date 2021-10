An oncology nurse from New Jersey has died less than 24 hours after she was shoved to the ground by a suspected mugger in Times Square. Maria Ambrocio, 58, who worked as a nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, was “viciously attacked in an unprovoked assault by a deranged man” in Times Square on Friday, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a Facebook post. Ambrocio was taken off life support the next day, a friend told CBS 2.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO