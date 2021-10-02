CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire destroys popular play structure near Ferry Building

By Michael Cabanatuan
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late-night Thursday fire turned a popular San Francisco playground structure into a melted, charred mess. The fire at Sue Bierman Park near the city’s Ferry Building was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. It destroyed the play structure, rubberized ground covering and a slide, but didn’t reach a separate play set with swings, a seesaw and climbing rope, the parks department said Friday on social media.

