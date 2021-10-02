Kojima Productions is reported to be working on a new Silent Hill
Yesterday, VGC reported that Konami is planning to revive the Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill IP, with developer Virtuos allegedly working on a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake while Konami itself works on a reimagining of Castlevania. Meanwhile, it’s believed that Konami has two Silent Hill games in development, with one of them presumed to be by Bloober Team while the other is being handled by a “prominent” Japanese developer. There had been no indication of who that prominent Japanese developer might be — until now, as Gematsu reports it is Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions working on a new Silent Hill.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
