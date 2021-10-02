Retired NYPD detective honors his organ-donating daughter with 5K run urging others to give the gift of life

For retired NYPD Detective Michael McDonnell, total devastation led to sudden inspiration.

The one-time homicide investigator was crushed by the shocking death of his 26-year-old daughter Victoria, struck by a rare medical condition in February 2019. From the darkness of those days came a new light once McDonnell learned she was an organ donor whose death gave new life to three recipients.

“I was completely overwhelmed with emotions I can’t even describe,” he recalled. “Sad as I was, I think that’s the first time I ever felt extreme sorrow, and joy, and pride at the same time. It was the most unbelievable feeling.”

On Sunday morning, McDonnell and the Live OnNY Foundation will host the first Victoria’s Run for Life 5K at Clove Lakes Park on Staten Island to honor her memory and promote the cause of organ donation — as he has since her death.

“I think about her every day, absolutely,” said McDonnell as race day loomed. “When she went into the hospital, there was a whole emotional roller coaster. And then we found out she was an organ donor, and that was something to latch onto: Hope for somebody else.”

In this case, three somebodies: Victoria’s liver and a kidney went to a 53-year-old man. A life-saving lung was given to a 72-year-old woman. And a second kidney was transplanted into her brother’s friend after Victoria died on Feb. 25, 2019.

Though McDonnell recalls encouraging his kids to become organ donors, he was unaware of Victoria’s commitment until she was dying.

“I made a strong suggestion,” he said. “So I suspected she might. I wasn’t surprised, and I was kind of proud, that she took my advice.”

Victoria left her Staten Island apartment for the Richmond University Medical Center after symptoms that led her to fear she was suffering a stroke. But her condition rapidly worsened, despite hours of surgery, and Victoria died two days later on Feb. 25.

Her surgeon believed she was killed by a rare condition involving a tangling of blood vessels in the brain.

Her 59-year-old dad began running in earnest after his daughter’s death, even finishing the New York marathon nine months later. The 26.2-mile race was run as a fund-raiser for the LiveOnNY Foundation, a philanthropic group for organ donation.

And he found an unexpected connection with his daughter as he headed off for his daily exercise.

“I speak to her when I run,” he said. “Obviously, she’s not going to answer back. But I want her to find out about everything we’re doing to keep her memory alive. Sometimes it’s just as simple as we miss you, and wish you were here to experience life.”

The first of what McDonnell plans to make an annual run is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with the ex-police officer joined by a large contingent of family members.

“We are proud to support Mike and his family to honor Victoria’s legacy, which lives on in others,” said Heidi Evans, executive director of the LiveOnNY Foundation. “It’s also a day to recognize all those who have received, given and are waiting for the precious gift of a live-saving transplant.”

According to LiveOnNY, the federally-designated organization which coordinates organ, eye and tissue donation in the greater New York area, there are currently 10,000 New Yorkers on the wait list for a donor and a transplant.

The Clove Lakes location was special for Victoria, who grew up nearby and loved taking walks through the park. And McDonnell said race day will be special for him.

“I think I’ll be happy and feel proud,” he said, looking forward to Sunday. “And I’ll feel sad that Victoria is not there. An array of emotions.”