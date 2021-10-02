CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penalties persist, Taulia Tagovailoa struggles and more takeaways from Maryland football’s 51-14 loss to No. 5 Iowa

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago

Maryland football’s catastrophic collapse in a 51-14 loss to No. 5 Iowa on Friday night at Capital One Field was something many did not see coming.

The Terps, who were 3 ½-point underdogs and seeking their first win over a top-10 team since 2007 , looked like a team that could hold its own against the Hawkeyes with a fast-paced offense led by junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) managed to take a 7-3 lead midway in the first quarter after Tagovailoa threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. From that point on, everything went downhill.

Senior receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was carted off the field early in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury he suffered during a kick return. Meanwhile, the Terps committed seven turnovers and 10 penalties that resulted in the Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scoring 41 unanswered points.

Here are three takeaways from a disastrous night in College Park.

Penalties strike ... again.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley has constantly said he will continue to coach his players to avoid committing unnecessary penalties. We are five weeks into the season, and the message has yet to resonate.

In the previous four games, opponents didn’t take advantage of Maryland’s discipline issues. Iowa was a completely different story. In the first quarter, the Terps attempted to go for it on fourth-and-1 when senior offensive lineman Johari Branch was called for a false start, forcing the Terps to punt.

Maryland was facing a third-and-1 on its second drive when Branch was called for a false start for the second time, leading to Tagovailoa throwing the first of his five interceptions of the evening.

In the second quarter, Maryland committed five penalties and four turnovers on nine plays, which allowed Iowa to put up 31 points.

“Undisciplined football,” Okonkwo said. “Just turnovers and beating ourselves. You can’t win many games when you turn the ball over that many times.”

As the Terps trailed 24-7 with under three minutes left in the first half, senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett was called for pass interference. On the next play, senior defensive lineman Ami Finau was also penalized for pass interference. Senior defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers was then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum’s 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Hawkeyes a 31-7 lead and sent most fans heading to the exits.

“That will be a challenge for our team here next week to see if we’re a team that can stick together,” Locksley said. “In the end, we have to bounce back, which I believe we will. ... This team is better than what we showed tonight and it’s my job as head coach to get us to play that way each and every week and I’m sure they’ll respond the right way.”

This season, Maryland’s penalties felt like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. It finally did Friday.

Iowa’s defense is really good.

We can talk all day about the penalties and turnovers Maryland committed. At the same time, we have to give credit to Iowa’s defense.

Iowa, which entered Friday allowing 11 points per game with 51 points scored off turnovers, held the Terps to a season-low 14 points and 271 total yards. Maryland, which strives to record at least 80 plays a game, was held to 54 plays against the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s secondary was as good as advertised, recording six interceptions to increase their national lead to 12 this season.

“Everyone was doing their jobs today and we reaped the benefits,” Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss. “It was a fun one for sure. The turnovers happened because everyone was doing their job and they didn’t do anything flashy or crazy. They were doing their jobs and good things came from it.”

After Tagovailoa threw for 106 yards in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes held the Terps signal-caller to just 51 yards for the rest of the game. Sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett, had 17 catches for 265 yards in the first four games, was limited to four catches on 10 targets for 11 yards.

The Terps like taking shots down the field because they have the personnel to do it. In Maryland’s 37-16 win over Kent State last weekend , Tagovailoa completed 11 passes for 15 or more yards. On Friday night, Iowa held Tagovailoa to just three passes for 15-plus yards.

Tagovailoa forced too many throws.

Heading into the season, Locksley said he wanted Tagovailoa to be a more disciplined quarterback and avoid forcing plays that were not there.

After making strides in the first four games, Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua, took a step backward against the Hawkeyes. The Alabama transfer forced throws the entire night, and Iowa made him pay.

With 10:24 to go in the second quarter, Tagovailoa threw a pass to sophomore tight end Corey Dyches, who had three defenders around him. Iowa defensive back Dane Belton jumped in front of Dyches and made the interception.

During the final seconds of the first half, Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket and threw into triple coverage, which resulted in another takeaway. In the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw into double coverage, resulting in his pass getting picked off by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather.

“The first interception across the middle, he didn’t get the ball up enough in terms of the right trajectory on the throw, but these are some of the same throws that he’s made over the last four games and so it was one of those games where the ball didn’t bounce our way,” Locksley said.

Tagovailoa’s performance was quite alarming, as he had the highest passer rating under pressure (150.0) in Week 4 and was the second highest graded quarterback when throwing under pressure this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I’ve still got a lot of faith in him as a quarterback,” Locksley said. “For four games, he played really, really well. And this was a poor game, not just on his part but on all of ours.”

MARYLAND@NO. 11 OHIO STATE

Saturday, noon

TV: Chs. 45, 5

Radio: 105.7 FM

