Google to release automatic emergency video recording feature for its Pixel Phones

By Sidra Arshad
techacrobat.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search giant Google has rolled out a brand new automatic emergency video recording feature for its users to the Personal Safety application, which is particularly accessible for Pixel Android smartphones. The application already has multiple components, such as a safety check-in feature that automatically notify your emergency contacts if the user is not responding. Furthermore, the quality can automatically dial 911 in case it perceives you’ve been in a car accident.

#Google Pixel#Video Recording#Android Smartphones#Video Quality#Xda Developers#The Personal Safety#Verge#Google Account
