Google to release automatic emergency video recording feature for its Pixel Phones

Probably one of the most useful apps exclusively available for Pixel devices is something called Personal Safety. The app has several features that will be automatically activated when the user may be in a not-so-safe situation. It’s getting an update now called emergency SOS that will automatically activate an action when you press the power button five times. This depends on the choice that you make when setting it up and includes options like calling the emergency services hotline or recording a video that will be saved in the cloud.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO