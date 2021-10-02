Kyle Chalmers lands second gold medal at Swimming World Cup in Berlin
Kyle Chalmers landed his second gold medal of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin on Saturday (2 October), with an comfortable victory in the men's 100m freestyle. Showing no signs of fatigue from his 50m free victory the night previously, the Australian Olympic champion from Rio 2016 stopped the clock at 45.73, almost a second ahead of Jesse Puts (Netherlands) and Blake Pieroni (USA) in second and third respectively.olympics.com
Comments / 0