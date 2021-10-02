Kyle Chalmers lands second gold medal at Swimming World Cup in Berlin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, Lydia Jacoby became one of Alaska’s highest-profile athletes winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 17-year-old Seward High School senior will return to the world stage this week as she prepares to compete in the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin. Jacoby will only compete in the first two legs of the World Cup and was invited as a featured athlete because of her standing as a gold medal Olympian.

13 DAYS AGO