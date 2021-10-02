CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Chalmers lands second gold medal at Swimming World Cup in Berlin

Cover picture for the articleKyle Chalmers landed his second gold medal of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin on Saturday (2 October), with an comfortable victory in the men's 100m freestyle. Showing no signs of fatigue from his 50m free victory the night previously, the Australian Olympic champion from Rio 2016 stopped the clock at 45.73, almost a second ahead of Jesse Puts (Netherlands) and Blake Pieroni (USA) in second and third respectively.

olympics.com

Emma McKeown clocks 100m free PB at Berlin Swimming World Cup

The Australian clocked 50.96 to win the women's 100m freestyle, lowering her previous PB of 51.02, over a second ahead of compatriot Madi Wilson in second. McKeown is fresh off an incredible Tokyo 2020 performance where she won four Olympic gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer at the Games.

