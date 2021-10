Tomorrow night’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 3 is right around the corner; prepare yourself in advance for some more drama. How bad are things going to get? Let’s just put it this way: The blackout is still going on, and to make matters worse, you’re also going to be seeing Harry kidnapped. This was teased at the end of episode 2 and from all accounts, things are going to be getting worse before they get better. It’s going to be hard for Athena to get to his location, and beyond that, there’s the matter of what she does when she is actually there. This could be one of the most emotionally-charged episodes of the entire series; as a matter of fact, it’d be somewhat of a shock in the event it isn’t that.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO