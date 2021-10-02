Woman killed in accident in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One woman is dead after an accident on Swope Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The woman killed was 44, but her name has not been released. Police say a 2010 Ford Explorer was eastbound on Swope Parkway when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a 2011 Jeep Patriot. Debris from that accident then struck a 2013 Lexus. The occupants of the Lexus were not hurt. The 62-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken to a hospital, but no details about his injuries were released. The crash remains under investigation.