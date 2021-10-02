CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hill, PA

Matey’s, a popular Fountain Hill cheesesteak eatery, to close its doors after 33 years

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago

Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza on Broadway in Fountain Hill will close its doors permanently later this month, after 33 years in business.

The closure was first announced on Matey’s Facebook page. Ron and Michael Matey, a father-son duo, opened their restaurant in 1989.

Michael Matey told The Morning Call that the decision to close Matey’s was not an easy one. He did it to focus on his frozen pizza business, Matey’s American Pizza Company , which experienced a sales boom during the pandemic. Operating the two businesses at once became too much to handle on his own.

“I’m going to miss it,” Matey said of the cheesesteak eatery.

“Wishing you the best. At least I can still get your pizza!” one Matey’s fan wrote in a Facebook comment.

The restaurant’s final day of operation will be Oct. 16.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

