Supreme Court’s new term filled with cases concerning abortion, guns, religion

The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I’ve been very clear from the beginning," he said. “If you look at a number...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 HOURS AGO