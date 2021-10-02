CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Designer Claims Slander, Schemes In St. Andrews Country Club

BY: STAFF REPORT
Melissa Parker Designs Claims St. Andrews Clients Responsible For Problems Across County.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An area designer is claiming two clients in St. Andrews Country Club are involved in a coordinated campaign to defame her.

In a 17-page lawsuit that reads like a script from Dallas — complete with a JR Ewing-type character and enough scheming and intrigue to last an entire season — Melissa Parker is suing Debra Roberts and James Grodd for libel and slander. They retained Melissa Parker and her firm to decorate their St. Andrews home.

From the suit, which you really must read in its entirety:

“The scope of the interior design project was planned for immediate purchases
approved by Roberts and Grodd to be delivered within the next six months from the time of
homeownership by Roberts and Grodd so that Roberts and Grodd could move into the home and live there. However, the project lasted over three years; an inordinate amount of time that was caused by multiple factors, including: Roberts’ and Grodd’s inability or unwillingness to decide on essential furniture and finishes proposed by Parker Associates, Roberts changing her mind regarding previous selections of furniture and finishes, a flood at the home that required extensive repairs and further delayed implementation and completion of Parker Associates’ design plan, and Roberts and Grodd subjectively making additional construction changes and elective additions to the home throughout the repair period.”

Parker’s suit adds this:

“By April 2019, shortly after the furnishings and materials were installed in
defendants’ house, the relationship between Parker Associates’ owner, Melissa Parker, and Debra Roberts deteriorated, based on Roberts’ penchant for melodrama and temper tantrums and an unreasonable sense of entitlement regarding expecting Parker Associates to be at her beckon call at all times and expecting Parker Associates to facilitate Roberts’ erratic decision-making and lack of decision-making regarding the interior design decisions. In fact, Robert told Parker, “I must be your worst client ever” after one of a series of temper tantrums Roberts had in Parker’s office, when presented with a set of invoices, storming out of the office, slamming the doors, and refusing to discuss the invoices.”

But that’s where the suit takes an unexpected turn. An attorney for Parker alleges that Roberts and Grodd’s issues infiltrated the board of directors at Waterview Towers in West Palm Beach — a building that has nothing to do with the St. Andrews Country Club.

Again, from the suit:

“(A former board member at Waterview Towers in West Palm Beach) embarked on a public smear and harassment campaign to systematically target Parker that included hiring two private investigators, including having one pose as a federal agent to harass Parker’s ex-husband and further smear Melissa Parker’s and Parker Associates’ reputation, spreading lies about Parker, tortiously interfering with her business, bullying and stalking Parker in the Waterview common areas, and filing a false DBPR complaint against Parker that was dismissed. Waldman even stated in an email to his investigator, ‘there has never been a coordinated effort to bring [Parker] down.’ Roberts’ and Grodd’s active initiative and participation in this concerned coordinated effort to bring Parker down shows their intentional malice toward Parker and their intention to cause ber harm to achieve that result.”

Confused? Intrigued? Want to know more? Read the complete suit, below. If it does not appear, access the filing here .

StAndrews-Design-Suit

The article Local Designer Claims Slander, Schemes In St. Andrews Country Club appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Regional Hospital Acknowledges Pandemic, Rethinks Fundraiser

But Hospital, Where Scores Have Died From COVID-19, Still Hosting In-Person, Mask and Vaccine Optional Money Grab. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation Thursday finally acknowledged that there is a pandemic which makes its mask-optional, vaccine-optional fundraiser optically […] The article Boca Raton Regional Hospital Acknowledges Pandemic, Rethinks Fundraiser appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID COVERUP? Elementary In West Boca Raton Accused Of Underreporting Cases

Teacher Tested Positive On September 24th. Parents Outraged That It’s Not On The Dashboard. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several parents and employees connected to Whispering Pines Elementary School in West Boca Raton claimed in calls and emails today to BocaNewsNow.com that […] The article COVID COVERUP? Elementary In West Boca Raton Accused Of Underreporting Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Lawyer Who Threatened Us Disqualified From Case We Covered

Boca Raton Attorney Roderick Coleman Threatened BocaNewsNow.com, Tried To Smear Us With Local Media. A Judge Just Disqualified Him From The Case We Covered That Led To His Threats. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Attorney Roderick Coleman spent time this […] The article Boca Raton Lawyer Who Threatened Us Disqualified From Case We Covered appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carly Richards, 20, Killed In Boynton Beach Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says that 20 year old Carly Richards of Colony Palm Drive in Boynton Beach was killed in a horrific crash on Saturday in the 8100 Block of South Military Trail. According to PBSO, […] The article Carly Richards, 20, Killed In Boynton Beach Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity

“High Risk” Is An Improvement From “Critical” — Palm Beach County’s Designation For Months. But Deaths Still High In Florida. Death Count Now At Least 53,124. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation in Palm Beach County continues to improve, but deaths statewide […] The article KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Regional Hospital Proceeds With Mask Optional Event, Many Question

Baptist Hospital System Not Answering Questions About Optics, Impact Of Mask Optional, Vaccine Optional Fundraiser. NURSE: “Baptist Cares About Money, Not Your Health.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In a move that seemingly places money in front of safety, Boca Raton Regional […] The article Boca Regional Hospital Proceeds With Mask Optional Event, Many Question appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FEDS: Local Women Spent $100K On Cosmetics In Credit Card Scam

Coconut Creek, Coral Springs Defendants Heading To Federal Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says two local women engaged in a credit card scam, then spent $100,000 on cosmetics. From DOJ in a media advisory: Sheena Ceasar, 35, […] The article FEDS: Local Women Spent $100K On Cosmetics In Credit Card Scam appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Slips On Pool Deck, Sues Boca’s Broken Sound Country Club

THE SLIPPERY WHEN WET SUIT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently unhappy with the tile choices made by Broken Sound Country Club is suing Broken Sound after allegedly slipping on its pool deck. Jana Roderman claims the club used “unsafe, glossy tiles” […] The article Woman Slips On Pool Deck, Sues Boca’s Broken Sound Country Club appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

