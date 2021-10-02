Local Designer Claims Slander, Schemes In St. Andrews Country Club

Melissa Parker Designs Claims St. Andrews Clients Responsible For Problems Across County.

BOCA RATON, FL — An area designer is claiming two clients in St. Andrews Country Club are involved in a coordinated campaign to defame her.

In a 17-page lawsuit that reads like a script from Dallas — complete with a JR Ewing-type character and enough scheming and intrigue to last an entire season — Melissa Parker is suing Debra Roberts and James Grodd for libel and slander. They retained Melissa Parker and her firm to decorate their St. Andrews home.

From the suit, which you really must read in its entirety:

“The scope of the interior design project was planned for immediate purchases

approved by Roberts and Grodd to be delivered within the next six months from the time of

homeownership by Roberts and Grodd so that Roberts and Grodd could move into the home and live there. However, the project lasted over three years; an inordinate amount of time that was caused by multiple factors, including: Roberts’ and Grodd’s inability or unwillingness to decide on essential furniture and finishes proposed by Parker Associates, Roberts changing her mind regarding previous selections of furniture and finishes, a flood at the home that required extensive repairs and further delayed implementation and completion of Parker Associates’ design plan, and Roberts and Grodd subjectively making additional construction changes and elective additions to the home throughout the repair period.”

Parker’s suit adds this:

“By April 2019, shortly after the furnishings and materials were installed in

defendants’ house, the relationship between Parker Associates’ owner, Melissa Parker, and Debra Roberts deteriorated, based on Roberts’ penchant for melodrama and temper tantrums and an unreasonable sense of entitlement regarding expecting Parker Associates to be at her beckon call at all times and expecting Parker Associates to facilitate Roberts’ erratic decision-making and lack of decision-making regarding the interior design decisions. In fact, Robert told Parker, “I must be your worst client ever” after one of a series of temper tantrums Roberts had in Parker’s office, when presented with a set of invoices, storming out of the office, slamming the doors, and refusing to discuss the invoices.”

But that’s where the suit takes an unexpected turn. An attorney for Parker alleges that Roberts and Grodd’s issues infiltrated the board of directors at Waterview Towers in West Palm Beach — a building that has nothing to do with the St. Andrews Country Club.

Again, from the suit:

“(A former board member at Waterview Towers in West Palm Beach) embarked on a public smear and harassment campaign to systematically target Parker that included hiring two private investigators, including having one pose as a federal agent to harass Parker’s ex-husband and further smear Melissa Parker’s and Parker Associates’ reputation, spreading lies about Parker, tortiously interfering with her business, bullying and stalking Parker in the Waterview common areas, and filing a false DBPR complaint against Parker that was dismissed. Waldman even stated in an email to his investigator, ‘there has never been a coordinated effort to bring [Parker] down.’ Roberts’ and Grodd’s active initiative and participation in this concerned coordinated effort to bring Parker down shows their intentional malice toward Parker and their intention to cause ber harm to achieve that result.”

Confused? Intrigued? Want to know more? Read the complete suit, below. If it does not appear, access the filing here .

