CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Worth, FL

1 killed, others injured in Palm Springs crash

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LJ2o_0cFFPM9Q00

A 27-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday in a crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 10th Avenue N. just west of Henthorne Drive at 11:42 a.m.

The victim was directly behind an SUV.

For unknown reasons the pickup truck failed to maintain a safe distance from the SUV and the rear of the vehicle.

After the impact, the truck traveled across the westbound lanes, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The truck then rotated and crashed into a fence.

After being struck by the truck, the SUV traveled in a northerly direction across the westbound lanes of 10th Avenue N. and collided with a tree and a chain link fence.

The 27-year-old driver of the truck was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

His passenger in the truck, a 31-year-old Greenacres man, suffered minor injuries.

Both the driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old West Palm Beach man, and his passenger, a 63-year-old West Palm Beach woman, suffered minor injuries.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
City
Palm Springs, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Accidents
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy