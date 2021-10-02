Louisiana's Largest Health System To Fine Workers With Unvaccinated Spouses

Photo: Getty Images

The largest healthcare system in Louisiana is going to start charging employees an additional $200 per month for health insurance if their spouse is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Ochsner Health said that the new spousal COVID vaccine fee will be subtracted from employees' paychecks starting in 2022.

The healthcare provider cited rising costs to treat patients for COVID-19 and said they are working to reduce premiums for their employees.

"The reality is the cost of treating COVID-19, particularly for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive, and we spent more than $9 million on COVID care for those who are covered on our health plans over the last year," CEO of Ochsner Health, Warner Thomas , told NOLA.com .

The surcharge only applies to domestic partners or spouses and not children covered by an employee's health insurance plan. He said that employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions to avoid having to pay the monthly feed.

"This is not a mandate as non-employed spouses and domestic partners can choose to select a health plan outside of Ochsner Health offerings. As with our employee vaccination policy, spouses and domestic partners with medical and religious objections will be able to file exemption requests," Thomas said.

Ochsner Health has given all of its employees until October 29 to get vaccinated. Thomas said that 82% of the company's workforce is fully vaccinated, and 86% have received their first dose.