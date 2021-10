Shiba Inu’s volatility continues with a massive leg up this time of 35%. Bitcoin has remained still around $55,000. After touching $56,000 for the first time in five months, bitcoin retraced slightly and currently stands around $55,000. Most altcoins continue with indecisive moves in either direction, except for Shiba Inu, which has gone on the offensive once more with a 35% daily surge.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO