Sheriff: Body of missing Florida woman Miya Marcano found

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
Body found: The body of 19-year-old Miya Marcano was found a week after she went missing in Central Florida. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a 19-year-old woman was confirmed to be Miya Marcano, who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said Saturday.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the woman’s body was found near the Tymber Skan Condominiums in Orlando at about 10:45 a.m. EDT.

“Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone,” Mina said at a news conference. “Our hearts are broken.”

Investigators believed that Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at an Orange County apartment complex, the Arden Villas, used a master key fob on Sept. 24 to break into Marcano’s apartment and abduct her, WFTV reported.

Caballero was found dead Monday at a Seminole County complex, the television station reported.

“Cellphone records showed us that Caballero was in or near the Tymber Skan apartments” on Sept. 24 “between 8 and 9 o’clock,” the sheriff said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Marcano was last seen leaving work on Sept. 24 at about 4:30 p.m. EDT. The Pembroke Pines resident was found with her purse, the Miami Herald reported. Authorities are still searching for two cellphones and her keys, the newspaper reported.

Arden Villas released a lengthy statement about the hiring of Caballero, WFTV reported. They said all potential employees are vetted through a national background check services provider and that no records of either burglary or sexual assault were discovered.

While Mina said his department “was very certain” the body they found was Marcano, positive identification would have to come from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No cause of death was given.

“As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, you know, obviously we are grieving the loss of Miya,” Mina said. “Again, we can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, the family, the loved ones, the friends, and really, our entire community, have gone through and will continue to go through.”

