My cousin has been baptizing my dead family members into the Mormon Church. I wasn’t thrilled when I found out. These baptisms are called “baptisms by proxy” or “baptisms for the dead,” and they’re pretty common in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For people who belong to the LDS Church, these baptisms are a way to ensure that family members who weren’t Mormon in life can enter the Kingdom of Heaven after they die. It’s a way to save them.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO