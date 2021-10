Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which will be the first time he has missed a start in his career. Spanning across 51 consecutive starts, Nelson has been everything the Colts could have asked for when they selected him No. 6 overall in 2018. He’ll miss the first start of his career on Sunday, but head coach Frank Reich is hopeful he can return in Week 5 for a prime-time game against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO