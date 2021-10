Two people were jailed following an alleged stolen vehicle accident on Monday. A report from Sutherlin Police said at about 1:20 a.m. officers observed a pickup heading south on Calapooia with an object hanging out of the bed and dragging along the pavement, causing sparks to fly out of the back of the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it attempted to elude south on Calapooia to Highway 99. The vehicle then turned onto Deady Crossing where the object, a stolen motorcycle, fell out of the back and the truck finally stopped.

