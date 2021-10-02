Amity Twp. home heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

Update: 5 p.m. — A home just south of Union City was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

Calls came in around 2:10 p.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames in the 14000 block of Route 8 in Amity Twp.

Fire crews tell us no one was home at the time and they were able to put out the fire shortly before 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire on Route 8 in Union City.

Calls came in around 2:10 p.m. for a structure fire at a two-story home in the 14000 block of Route 8. The Elgin, Wattsburg, and Union City Fire Departments are currently on the scene.

According to Erie County 911, the family was able to get out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

We currently have a crew on scene and will continue to update you with more information as it develops.

