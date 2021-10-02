CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Paint Pittston Pink 2021

By DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The Citizens Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaint Pittston Pink took place Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Pittston. Paint Pittston Pink, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, was formed in 2014 upon the completion of Barb Sciandra’s immunotherapy vaccine clinical trial at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Paint Pittston Pink is the collaborative effort of Sciandra, Qiana Murphy Lehman and a group of committed volunteers to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials. To learn more, visit paintpittstonpink.org.

