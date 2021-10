News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sports betting is on the rise in America. After the Supreme Court of the United States ruling in May of 2018, states have rapidly caught up and introduced legal forms of sports betting. Historically, sports betting has been a profitable yet illegal form of gambling in most of the United States, but in the last few years, a majority of states have legalized it in hopes of reaping the tax rewards. After a promising start nation-wide, July 2021 showed a significant dip in bets placed. Virginia, one of the most recent states to offer sports betting, even reported a 30% drop in revenue.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO