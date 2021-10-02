Lakers News: Suns Move Wednesday’s Preseason Game Up To Accommodate WNBA Playoffs

Just a couple blocks from where the San Francisco Giants played the Dodgers for the NLDS, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in what turned out to be an entertaining event. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook finally made their preseason debuts and played 18 and 17 minutes respectively. The game started off ugly, as both teams combined to hit 15 of 48 shots in the first quarter. Thankfully, the Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to make this contest much more interesting, but ultimately lost in a 114-121 affair.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO