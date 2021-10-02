CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers brushed aside by Unity Christian, suffer first loss of season

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 2—SPRING LAKE — The setting had all the right details for a special night at Grabinski Field on Friday — loud crowd, big occasion, good weather. Unfortunately, it was Hudsonville Unity Christian who rose to the moment, handing Spring Lake football its first loss of the season, 54-21. "Hats off to those guys," junior Alex Lee said. "They've got a great coaching staff and great players. We ...

www.lakers365.com

