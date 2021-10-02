CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

St. Peter's Episcopal Church Del Mar's remodeled thrift shop opens

 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iMPN_0cFFMsmH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SB6U_0cFFMsmH00
St. Peter's remodeled thrift shop opened Oct. 1. (Luke Harold)

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Del Mar cut the ribbon Oct. 1 to celebrate the opening of its newly remodeled thrift shop.

According to a news release, the church’s Trinity Expansion is finished after nine months of construction. There are now added spaces for the thrift shop, the Sunday School program and the music program.

“Through the generosity of our parishioners, and bequests of Douglas and Marian Pardee and Del Mar resident artist Helen Buckland, we are now able to offer more space,” Mother Paige Blair-Hubert said in a statement, “for children to come to know God's love in Jesus, for our musicians of all ages to rehearse and celebrate the joy of making music, and our Thrift Shop to be better poised than ever to serve the community.”

She added that the church is "doubly excited to welcome our new Thrift Shop Manager, Valerie Rieger, who brings tremendous experience and transformative vision to this important mission.”

Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., according to a news release.

St. Peter’s is located at 334 14th St. in Del Mar. For more information, visit stpetersdelmar.net.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

