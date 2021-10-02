CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui Invitational to be held in Las Vegas next month

The annual Maui Invitational college basketball tournament will take place in Las Vegas next month due to COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions in Hawaii.

The 12-game, eight-team event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Nov. 22-24.

“We know how important these early season opportunities are for our teams, as they often set the tone for their seasons,” tournament chairman Dave Odom said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing that signature ‘Maui Magic’ to the city of Las Vegas until we return to the island next year.”

Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Houston and Butler are on one side of the bracket, with Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary’s and Notre Dame on the other.

“We were looking forward to our trip to Maui, and we thank the committee for all of their efforts in the hopes of hosting us on the island this year,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said, according to the Portland Oregonian. “The Maui Invitational is a historic tournament and we appreciate the people of Las Vegas for stepping up to host this year’s event and continue its storied tradition.”

The tournament was relocated to Asheville, N.C., last season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

–Field Level Media

