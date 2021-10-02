No. 9 Notre Dame falls to No. 7 Cincinnati 24-13
NOTRE DAME — No. 9 Notre Dame lost to No. 7 Cincinnati 24-13 Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. In a game that pitted Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly against his former program, the Fighting Irish took the opening kickoff and moved the ball. Jack Coan started the game at quarterback for Notre Dame. Coan suffered a lower leg injury a week ago, but showed no ill effects early in the game. Coan completed his first four passes on the opening series, needing only two plays to quickly move Notre Dame into Cincinnati territory. However, Notre Dame's drive stalled inside then then yard line, when Coan was intercepted by Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner near the goal line.wsbt.com
