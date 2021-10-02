CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

No. 9 Notre Dame falls to No. 7 Cincinnati 24-13

By Pete Byrne, WSBT 22 Sports Director
22 WSBT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTRE DAME — No. 9 Notre Dame lost to No. 7 Cincinnati 24-13 Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. In a game that pitted Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly against his former program, the Fighting Irish took the opening kickoff and moved the ball. Jack Coan started the game at quarterback for Notre Dame. Coan suffered a lower leg injury a week ago, but showed no ill effects early in the game. Coan completed his first four passes on the opening series, needing only two plays to quickly move Notre Dame into Cincinnati territory. However, Notre Dame's drive stalled inside then then yard line, when Coan was intercepted by Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner near the goal line.

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#American Football#Irish
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy