CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Seiler: Reality comes to call

By Casey Seiler
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the hammer came down on the baron of InfoWars. Alex Jones, the Texas-based conservative media mini-mogul, learned that he had been declared the loser by default in two defamation lawsuits brought by parents of victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The decision by Texas District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble was based on the refusal of Jones and his company — hilariously named Free Speech Systems LLC — to respond to the plaintiffs' court-approved demands for discovery materials including internal InfoWars documents, with the latest unanswered request dating back more than two months. The judge, in other words, had run out of patience.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Infowars#Texas District Court#Maya Guerra Gamble#Free Speech Systems Llc#The Court
Times Union

Letter: Confidence lost in Supreme Court due to GOP

I was interested in the article on the sharp decline of confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court and the efforts by a few justices to refute public suspicion of partisanship by the court (“Justices say they are not politicians,” Sept. 26). So, who is to blame for our loss of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Union

Maureen Dowd: The Supreme Court vs. Reality

Ordinarily staid and silent Supreme Court justices have become whirling dervishes of late, spinning madly to rebut the idea that Americans are beginning to regard the court as a dangerous cabal of partisan hacks. They need not fret and wring their hands. No one is beginning to think that. Many...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Times Union

Aidala pushes 'zero tolerance' on crime

ALBANY – Greg Aidala’s platform for mayor is simple. He’d like the streets to be clean, the police to enforce all the laws and residents to have a positive outlook. How would he achieve those goals as mayor? He acknowledges he's not quite sure. “I understand that I'm new to...
ALBANY, NY
Times Union

Carla B. Freedman sworn in as U.S. attorney for Northern District

ALBANY – Carla B. Freedman is officially the new top federal prosecutor in the sprawling Northern District of New York that stretches from Kingston to the Canadian border and west to Syracuse. The veteran prosecutor based in Syracuse was sworn in Friday to become the first woman to permanently hold...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy