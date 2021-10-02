CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple City, CA

Back patio fire spreads to 2 homes in Temple City

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsQyr_0cFFMQG300

Fire damaged a patio and then spread to a single-story home as well as a neighboring residence in Temple City Saturday.

Firefighters dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue had the blaze out at 3:53 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire began in the back patio of a home and quickly spread into the home itself causing extensive damage, while also extending into a neighboring home, fire officials said.

Paramedics evaluated several residents at the location, but no one required hospitalization.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Woman fatally shot aboard Metro Red Line in Hollywood

Police were seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who shot a woman to death Sunday aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood/Vine Station. Officers were dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. to the station in response to a call of a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. When they arrived at the scene, citizens were performing CPR on the woman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies fire at a suspect in Rosemead; suspect not wounded

Deputies fired at a suspect Saturday evening in Rosemead but did not strike the man. The shooting occurred about 7:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of Walnut Grove Avenue, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. No deputies were injured, Parra said. The department did not disclose...
ROSEMEAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Temple City, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Temple City, CA
Temple City, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Woman struck and killed in Pomona identified

Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pomona. Ashley Vega, 29, who was unhoused, was injured about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near Mission Boulevard and Dudley Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Officials seeking source of foul odor near Dominguez Channel in Carson area

Authorities Friday continued their efforts to determine the source of a foul odor reported for several days near the Dominguez Channel in the Carson area. A hazardous materials team was sent to the area of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway near Avalon Boulevard about 10:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CARSON, CA
HeySoCal

Five minorly injured in Metro bus crash in Van Nuys

A Metro G Line Bus and a passenger vehicle collided Friday in Van Nuys, leaving five people with minor injuries. Paramedics sent to the 6000 block of North Kester Avenue, near Oxnard Street, about 12:15 p.m. transported three people for hospital treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The circumstances...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing in Duarte found

A missing 30-year-old woman who had last been seen in Duarte has been found in a hospital, authorities announced Thursday evening. Cashawn Ashley Sims, who also goes by the nickname “Cookie,” had last been seen on Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue, near the border with Irwindale.
DUARTE, CA
HeySoCal

Three arrested during closure of illegal cannabis operation

A suspected illegal cannabis operation in the Mid-City area is boarded up Thursday after Los Angeles Police Department narcotics officers arrested three people and served the business with a notice of unauthorized commercial cannabis activity. Courtney Osowski, 24, Christopher Nieto, 22, and Alan Renteria, 22, were arrested for suspicion of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills

A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with murder and other counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in North Hills. Abraham Espinoza Velasco is set to be arraigned Tuesday in a San Fernando courtroom on one felony count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-Gardena officer found guilty for second time of firearms sales

After an earlier conviction was overturned, a former Gardena police officer was found guilty again of scheming to purchase “off-roster” firearms not available to the general public and then illegally reselling the weapons for profit, prosecutors announced Friday. A federal jury on Thursday convicted Edward Yasushiro Arao, 51, of Eastvale,...
GARDENA, CA
HeySoCal

72-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Van Nuys

Police Wednesday sought public help to find a 72-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Van Nuys. Jose Rivera-Firros was last seen Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. walking in the 7400 block of Sepulveda Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Rivera-Firros is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy