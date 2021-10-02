Back patio fire spreads to 2 homes in Temple City

Fire damaged a patio and then spread to a single-story home as well as a neighboring residence in Temple City Saturday.

Firefighters dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue had the blaze out at 3:53 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire began in the back patio of a home and quickly spread into the home itself causing extensive damage, while also extending into a neighboring home, fire officials said.

Paramedics evaluated several residents at the location, but no one required hospitalization.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.