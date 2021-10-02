CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

6. 1 wine thing: The new vineyards

By Felix Salmon
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want your kids to be able to experience a great Napa cabernet, you might want to lay it down now. Climate change is upending much of the wine world, radically reshaping the map of the world's greatest wine regions. Why it matters: Wine is the most celebrated agricultural...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Newly opened family vineyard brings wine and 'tremendous beauty' to Orange

ORANGE — Alexa Landino Charles grew up in an Italian household where they made wine as part of family tradition, but she never imagined one day she’d be running a vineyard and wine business. Yet, here she is — a business accounting degree from Quinnipiac University later — lovingly holding...
ORANGE, CT
ledger.news

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines hosts Happy Harvest!

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines, 10788 Shenandoah Road in Plymouth, is enjoying harvest and taking the time to relax and toast their latest growing season winding down. Come see the Fall colors of the vines and wine down on a Sunday with them. Blue Soul Acoustic will be providing the musical entertainment, with a special food offering and of course, delicious Di Stasio wine on Sunday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Call/text our Tasting room at 209-256-1524 to make your reservations!
PLYMOUTH, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Shannon Family of Wines Launches New Website

– Shannon Family of Wines has announced the launch of a new website, created and designed to bring the true spirit of the company to life digitally and take you on a virtual tour of the spectacular Lake County mountain vineyard estate. Like the company, the site is bold, honest,...
DRINKS
Loudoun Times.com

New boutique wine shop opens in Leesburg

Offering wines from around the world, a new wine store known as Gvino Enoteca opened in historic downtown Leesburg two weeks ago. The new Market Station shop is co-owned by Giacomo Galimberti, who is Italian and is from the Lake Como region of Italy, and his wife Kristen MacCormack, who hails from Leesburg.
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
sandiegouniontribune.com

New Ramona winery combines fine wines and panoramic views

Sunrise Vineyards, a new winery opening in Ramona, will offer a panoramic view of Ramona Valley, the Cuyamaca mountains and the grasslands when it opens Oct. 30. Owners Lawrence Graham and his wife, Ann Marie Fowler, are working on the final details to get ready for the opening. They said they expect to offer nine different wines to guests.
RAMONA, CA
The Independent

10 best wine clubs that make discovering new vinos easy

The choice of wine offline and online is truly massive, whether it is high street supermarkets or their websites, big online retailers or the vast number of smaller provincial wine shops or niche suppliers that can now offer their hand-picked wines to the world. But all this can be a...
DRINKS
Lite 98.7

Chill And Enjoy Wine From New York Winery Doubling As An Alpaca Farm

It is quite the interesting combination, a local New York winery, but also a fully functional farm. It gets better, they do more than just wine. We are so lucky in New York State, and especially in Central New York to have so many wineries just a short drive away. This winery proves why we are so lucky. Running a winery is probably a really tricky thing to do, but when you also have a farm to tend to with a not so typical breed of animal it seems even harder. But, Savage Winery gets it done.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Rocca Family Vineyards Welcomes New Winemaker for 2021 Harvest

Tom Sherwood brings new vitality to the organically-farmed estate. Tom Sherwood has joined Rocca Family Vineyards as head winemaker in time for the 2021 harvest. Picking at the estate vineyards began in mid-September in Napa Valley at Rocca’s Grigsby Vineyard in Yountville and then moved to the Collinetta Vineyard in the Coombsville AVA (American Viticultural Area), the following week.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Vineyards#Wine Tasting#Sparkling Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Nyt#English#French
San Francisco Chronicle

California vineyards can still make great wine even with limited water supply and droughts

While climate change and drought loom as existential threats to California agriculture, there’s one farming sector that may come out ahead: wine grapes. Many California winegrowers have had to cut back on irrigation this year, but using less water for a limited period doesn’t necessarily hurt quality. In fact, some of the best recent vintages were from 2012 to 2014, during the last drought, and many vintners are saying grape quality is looking excellent so far during the current harvest, despite the record-breaking drought this year and last.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Top things to do in Napa Valley: a wine expert's guide

Napa Valley is a romantic destination for wine lovers and gourmands, as well as a popular place for girlfriend getaways and sophisticated bachelor parties. There are hundreds of wineries to visit in Napa, stretching from Calistoga in the north to Carneros in the south, with plenty of charming small towns like St. Helena and Yountville to discover along the way. While it might be tempting to jam-pack your schedule full of wine tastings, a leisurely pace will allow time to appreciate the beauty of the valley and everything else it has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Herald-Dispatch

Vineyard in the Village attendees 'wine' down on the weekend

BARBOURSVILLE — The sold-out Vineyard in the Village event Saturday evening brought people together at the Nancy Cartmill Gardens and on Main Street in Barboursville to enjoy wine. Attendees sampled featured wines from 36 suppliers, along with craft beers. Local food vendors and artisans specializing in pottery, jewelry, portraits and...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
thebeveragejournal.com

Oceanstate Offers New Wines, Hard Teas and Craft Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expands its wines, ready-to-drink and spirits with new offerings from Zilzie Wines, Masq Organic Hard Tea and Mythology Distillery. Zilzie Wines is a family-owned, sustainable Australian winery with exceptional parcels of fruit from some of Australia’s best known wine regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Coonawarra and Yarra Valley. In the early 1980s, Ian and Roslyn Forbes converted a small patch of the Zilzie property to Chardonnay vines, with the first vintage crushed in 2000; now the brand is sold across the world. Masq takes “mindful drinking to the next level” with unique sparkling alcoholic beverages that are made with all-natural, organic ingredients. Mythology Distillery was founded in Colorado by three state natives based on the philosophy that “We each form our own mythology through travel, connecting with others and our experiences,” hence its namesake brand line of spirits.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thebeveragejournal.com

Latitude Beverage Welcomes New 90+ Cellars Wines

Latitude Beverage Company added several wine offerings for the Connecticut market heading into fall 2021. First, from the 90+ Cellars New Reserve and Collector Series Selections comes Lot 150 Spring Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, with a new vintage. The limited-edition Collector Series release was unveiled in 2017 as a special commemorative wine celebrating 90+ Cellars’ 150th lot. The new vintage is only the second time 90+ Cellars has released this wine, which was sourced from one of Napa’s most historic mountain wineries. Lots 201 and 202 are two new wines from Bordeaux: with Lot 202 a Reserve selection from Haut-Medoc, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grown on a vineyard nestled in between Margaux and Saint-Julien, and Lot 201, a Collector Series selection from Pauillac, featuring a blend of 75% Cabernet and 25% Merlot, grown on 30-year-old vines and aged in French oak for 12 months. 90+ Cellars Lot 94, a popular Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, is back for a new vintage in a new, premium package. Lot 94 is one of the brand’s top-selling reserve selections and showcases full-bodied Napa Valley fruit for under $20.
DRINKS
Coast News

Taste of Wine: Two new releases at West End, Daou wine dinners

The only thing better than a great valued wine dinner with outstanding food and wine is one where guests can try newly released wines. Those attending Sal Ercolano’s latest Daou Family Estates wine dinner at his West End Bar & Kitchen in Del Mar were some of the first to try two newly released Daou wines: Bodyguard Chardonnay and Sequentis Merlot.
DEL MAR, CA
montecitojournal.net

Turning Tide: New Wine Label Spotlights Sustainability

Her new label, Turning Tide, marks a significant shift for winemaker Alisa Jacobson. As director of winemaking for 19 years for the mega producer Joel Gott, she oversaw the production of some 1.6 million cases of wine a year. With her new pet project, she’s spearheading a far smaller output of right around 1,000 cases a year.
DRINKS
Paso Robles Daily News

Riboli Family Wines announces new vice president of vineyards and winemaking

New position to help growth of company and especially estate-based brands. – Renowned family-owned wine company founded in 1917, Riboli Family Wines, has appointed Susan Doyle to a new role in the organization, Vice President of Vineyards and Winemaking. Riboli Family Wines has been on a growth trajectory across all brands, especially their California estate-based portfolio, this division – called Riboli Estates Group – manages luxury wine brands such as San Simeon, Maddalena, and Highlands 41 which are sourced from estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey and Napa Valley. In this new position, Doyle will be responsible for overseeing vineyard and winemaking planning, implementation, and winemaking and vineyard operations for both wineries and all brands produced in California. She will lead the winemaking and viticultural team to develop annual plans for each brand and varietal as well as oversee the harvest and delivery of all estate grown fruit.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Loudoun Times.com

Endhardt Vineyards opens in Purcellville

Seven years ago, when Johannes and Sarah Endhardt moved to Loudoun County, they enjoyed spending their weekends exploring wineries in western Loudoun while on family outings with their two young children. With the opening of their new winery, Endhardt Vineyards, located several miles outside the village of Lincoln near Purcellville,...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
nobhillgazette.com

Food & Wine: A New Epicurean Spin

Drawing on influences from Japan and France, Le Fantastique is coming soon to San Francisco. Restaurants are often labors of love for the teams behind them and Le Fantastique, opening mid- October in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley, is no exception. Yet husband-and-wife Emily and Robbie Wilson’s sequel to Bird Dog in Palo Alto feels especially personal — from the focus on raw fish and white wine (which prompts his characterization of Le Fantastique as “a Japanese knife and a French wine glass”) to the eclectic tableware (think: platters with gilded edges and floral motifs procured from estate sales and wooden boards sourced from Etsy) to the vinyl records that provide the evening’s soundtrack (thanks to a reissue of a 1970s turntable and a handbuilt McIntosh sound system).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy