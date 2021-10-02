CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Adam Duvall: Out of lineup

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Duvall will sit Saturday against the Mets. Duvall sits for the second game in a row as Atlanta goes with a heavily rotated lineup with the division title already in hand. Guillermo Heredia will make another start in center field.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking Chop

Braves shutout Mets to close out regular season

Jorge Soler homered to lead off the game and the Atlanta Braves never looked back as they closed out the regular season with a 5-0 win over the New York Mets. Soler got things started quickly for the Braves as he jumped on an 0-1 fastball from Syndergaard and drove it out to left for an early 1-0 lead. The ball left the bat with an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Braves jump out to early lead, hang on against Mets

Outfielder Joc Pederson and catcher William Contreras hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves hung on for a 6-5 win over the visiting New York Mets on Saturday. Pederson hit his 18th homer and Contreras added his eighth home run, giving the Braves 238 for the season. Atlanta has homered in 125 games this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Joc Pederson: Slugs two-out homer

Pederson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Sunday in Atlanta's 4-3 win over San Diego. Thanks to his nice day at the dish, Pederson was instrumental in allowing Atlanta to open its division lead over Philadelphia to two and a half games. He put Atlanta in the board with two outs in the second inning, when he sent a Joe Musgrove offering deep to right field for his 17th long ball of the season. Pederson still looks poised to finish the season as a fourth outfielder, as Eddie Rosario has seemingly usurped him for an everyday role. His start Sunday was his first since Sept. 19 and his second since Sept. 12.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Talking Chop

Braves stick with same lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the Phillies

Coming off of a 2-1 win in the opener, the Atlanta Braves try to clinch a series win and all but lock up the NL East when they continue their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta while Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies.
MLB
Talking Chop

Charlie Morton, Braves close out the 2021 season against the Mets

Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will close out the 2021 regular season Sunday afternoon at Truist Park against the New York Mets. The Braves wrapped up a four straight division title earlier this week and are now playing out the string while preparing for the NLDS which will get underway Friday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Mets#Center Field
numberfire.com

Adam Duvall starting Sunday for Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves listed Adam Duvall as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Duvall will play centerfield and bat fifth, while Guillermo Heredia takes the day off. Duvall has a $3,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 12.9 fantasy points against the Mets.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ozzie Albies not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Albies is being replaced at second base by Orlando Arcia against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 682 plate appearances this season, Albies has a .259 batting average with a .799 OPS, 30 home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Braves leave Ehire Adrianza off Sunday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Ehire Adrianza in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Adrianza will sit out Sunday's game while Austin Riley covers third base and bats cleanup. Adrianza has made 208 plate appearances in 2021, with 5 home runs, 32 runs, 28 RBI,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Rich Rod out, Smyly in on Braves' DS roster

MILWAUKEE -- Terrance Gore has appeared in two MLB games over the past two seasons and Dylan Lee has totaled just two career appearances at the big league level. But both were placed on the Braves’ National League Division Series roster. While Gore, Lee, Drew Smyly and Orlando Arcia were...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves roll out their normal lineup for Game 1 against Brewers

Postseason play will get underway this afternoon for the Atlanta Braves when they begin the NLDS with Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Milwaukee will go with right-hander Corbin Burnes. There are no surprises for the Braves’ lineup for Game 1....
MLB
atlantanews.net

Braves shut out Brewers behind Max Fried, even up NLDS

Max Fried allowed three hits over six scoreless innings and the Braves mustered enough timely hitting for a 3-0 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, sending the National League Division Series to Atlanta tied at a game apiece. Fried was in control throughout, yielding singles in the second...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy