Braves' Adam Duvall: Out of lineup

Pederson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Sunday in Atlanta's 4-3 win over San Diego. Thanks to his nice day at the dish, Pederson was instrumental in allowing Atlanta to open its division lead over Philadelphia to two and a half games. He put Atlanta in the board with two outs in the second inning, when he sent a Joe Musgrove offering deep to right field for his 17th long ball of the season. Pederson still looks poised to finish the season as a fourth outfielder, as Eddie Rosario has seemingly usurped him for an everyday role. His start Sunday was his first since Sept. 19 and his second since Sept. 12.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO