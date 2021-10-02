Rams' Buddy Howell: Joins Rams' roster
Howell has been elevated to the Rams' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. With Darrell Henderson (ribs) questionable, the Rams have opted to boost their depth at running back by adding Howell to their active roster. If Henderson ultimately is unable to go, Howell will back up Sony Michel and Jake Funk as the team's No. 3 back. Howell also could see some run on special teams.www.cbssports.com
