Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Resting again Saturday

Jesse Chavez will take the mound in a bullpen game for Atlanta in the second to last game of the season. For a breakdown of the pitching matchup, see the game preview here. As for the lineup itself, the Braves are clearly trying to use the last three games with no playoff ramifications as opportunities to rest the regulars that have played so much over the past few months. Joc Pederson returns to the leadoff spot, with Orlando Arcia batting second, giving Ozzie Albies the day off...quite a sight indeed. Freeman moves back down to batting third for the day, with Dansby batting cleanup. Rosario starts in left, batting fifth, with Adrianza giving Austin Riley a break and batting sixth. In the final two spots before the pitcher, Heredia bats seventh, playing center, and Contreras gives d’Arnaud a rest day behind the plate, batting eighth.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO