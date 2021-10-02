CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Resting again Saturday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

D'Arnaud remains on the bench Saturday against the Mets. With Atlanta's division crown secure, d'Arnaud will rest for the second straight game. William Contreras will again start behind the plate.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Luke Jackson’s slider has again become a critical weapon

We got a taste of playoff baseball on Tuesday night as the Braves fended off its primary division foe with an exciting 2-0 win over the Phillies. The victory had it all, with the Atlanta offense stringing together key hits early, starter Charlie Morton pitching at peak form, and the bullpen putting on the finishing touches. The Braves just won perhaps the most significant game its played so far in 2021, and I don’t know about you, but I’m beginning to feel confident about the team’s chances come postseason time next week.
MLB
Valdosta Daily Times

Saturday's win may be biggest of season for Braves

It may go down as a normal Saturday night game in September but this one was different. It was remarkable. Some might have viewed it as unexpected. But it just might have been the night that propelled the Atlanta Braves to the postseason. Yes, the Braves' lead is still just...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Yardbarker

The Braves did it… again

In what was probably the most entertaining season I’ve been a part of, the Braves ended up right where we all expected them to be… on top of the NL East. And despite the ups and downs, it couldn’t have possibly ended better. With their backs against the wall, the Braves climbed to the top of the division, setting themselves up with an opportunity to clinch in front of their home fans. They didn’t waste any time.
MLB
MLB

Four and counting: Braves win NL East again

ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos may eventually provide the contract offer that could keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta for many years to come. But he at least already offered to have an ice cream machine delivered to Freeman’s house. “We added an ice cream machine in...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves continue to rest starters in penultimate regular season game

Jesse Chavez will take the mound in a bullpen game for Atlanta in the second to last game of the season. For a breakdown of the pitching matchup, see the game preview here. As for the lineup itself, the Braves are clearly trying to use the last three games with no playoff ramifications as opportunities to rest the regulars that have played so much over the past few months. Joc Pederson returns to the leadoff spot, with Orlando Arcia batting second, giving Ozzie Albies the day off...quite a sight indeed. Freeman moves back down to batting third for the day, with Dansby batting cleanup. Rosario starts in left, batting fifth, with Adrianza giving Austin Riley a break and batting sixth. In the final two spots before the pitcher, Heredia bats seventh, playing center, and Contreras gives d’Arnaud a rest day behind the plate, batting eighth.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Mets
NJ.com

Braves’ magic number now 1 as Phillies, Nola fall again

The Phillies headed to Atlanta this week hoping to reverse a narrative of September collapses. The only question now is whether the Braves will celebrate their fourth straight National League East title while the Phillies are still in town or wait until after they depart for Miami,. The Braves defeated...
MLB
atlantanews.net

Mets' Noah Syndergaard to test arm again vs. Braves

The final game of the season is meaningless in the standings for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, but Sunday's matchup of the starting pitchers holds great fascination. The visiting Mets will start right-hander Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Atlanta's Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.39) inwhat typically would be a marquee matchup, but it more than likely will be a short stint for both.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Not starting Saturday

Albies will sit Saturday against the Mets. Albies is one of several Atlanta regulars who will get the day off Saturday as the team prioritizes staying sharp for the playoffs. Orlando Arcia will start at second base.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Brewers, Braves, Dodgers, Giants, not Reds - Saturday NLDS Open Thread

There are a pair of games involving National League teams in the playoffs today. That’s four teams, a full quarter of the NL clubs, and none of those four is the Cincinnati Reds. It’s all good, though. We’re used to it. Braves/Brewers is already underway, with Dodgers/Giants slated for the...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: Best bets for Saturday's NLDS games, including a Freddie Freeman home run in Braves vs. Brewers

After a very successful first three days of the playoffs, we hit a roadblock on Friday and missed all three props. That means we've gone 6-6, but bear in mind that underdog odds are tough to hit and this means we're still up for the playoffs at +295. Also, remember I'm doing game picks over on SportsLine and there are two more up right now. I've gone 6-2-1 thus far in the playoffs, so hop on over there and subscribe. When there's money to be made, there's no time to waste. Fingers crossed on a better day.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy