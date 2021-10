Congratulations to the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club — 60 years as a club, family and community!. It was 1961 and the McGees, Perrys, Stevens and Dickmans got together in the members’ basements to dance. Doug Schultz and Tom Trainor were the first callers for the club. Their first activity was a summer weekend on Association Island at Henderson Harbor. With a budget of $10 to $15 to start the new year, they decided to have the weekend locally at Owasco Lake and in 1986, they celebrated 20 years of summer weekends: Wells College, Emerson Park, Gulliver’s farm. All became locations for the party and dancing!

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO