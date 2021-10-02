CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

200 Years of the Santa Fe Trail program announced

Great Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Dr. Leo Oliva will present a program titled “Commemorating 200 Years of the Santa Fe Trail: A Route of Commerce, Conquest, and Cultural Diversity,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Barton County Historical Society. This program includes an overview of the history of the trail from its background to the opening of the trail in 1821 and on. Dr. Oliva will elaborate on how the trail developed and changed until its end when the railroad reached Santa Fe in 1880, as well as how the trail has been marked and commemorated to the present day.

